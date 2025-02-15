1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,437 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $276.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $778.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $176.15 and a 1 year high of $279.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

