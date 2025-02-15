20,783 Shares in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 84.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 657,465 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2,902.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 402,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 388,891 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 205.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 484,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 326,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,746,000 after acquiring an additional 287,068 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 99.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 199,202 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RC stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.43. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $9.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.89%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is -142.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ready Capital from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

