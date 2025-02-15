9,227 Shares in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 84.2% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 17.6% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 3.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Bretton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter valued at about $4,508,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 85.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,551 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 18,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $500,156.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,956,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,721,453.38. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 70.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of DFH opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.01. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $44.38.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

