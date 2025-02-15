ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.48% of ACCO Brands worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 68.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 123.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in ACCO Brands by 8.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 4.0 %

ACCO stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.68.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

