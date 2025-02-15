Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,139 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 124.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday, November 4th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $2,429,341.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 603,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,002,415.66. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance
Shares of AMR stock opened at $168.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.86. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.04 and a 12 month high of $452.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.43.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
