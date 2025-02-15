Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 81,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.5% in the third quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, China Renaissance raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

