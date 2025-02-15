Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Trimmed by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 7.6% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 28,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 26,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Financial LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $6,689,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at $52,329,576.64. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.