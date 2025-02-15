Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is PFG Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $228.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,848 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,639 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

