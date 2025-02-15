Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,653,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 161,482 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 10.2% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $362,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after buying an additional 1,042,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,776,201,000 after buying an additional 1,984,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,217,000 after buying an additional 1,980,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,848 shares of company stock worth $11,368,639. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.