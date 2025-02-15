Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amer Sports from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AS. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $656,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion and a PE ratio of -221.38. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

