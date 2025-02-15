Analysts Issue Forecasts for 10x Genomics Q1 Earnings

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 10x Genomics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 10x Genomics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 28.93%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

10x Genomics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TXG opened at $12.31 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 355.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 277,355 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $877,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,009,000 after buying an additional 42,777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 49,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $27,778,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

