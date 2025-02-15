Analysts Issue Forecasts for SPS Commerce FY2026 Earnings

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SPS Commerce in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SPS Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.11.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $146.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.98 and a 200 day moving average of $188.58. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $145.90 and a 12-month high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,235,000 after buying an additional 742,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $81,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 507,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,286,000 after buying an additional 252,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 432,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,747,000 after buying an additional 210,284 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total transaction of $1,168,007.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,988.23. This represents a 19.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $1,682,326.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,002 shares in the company, valued at $26,620,592.18. This trade represents a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,187 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

