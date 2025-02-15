Analysts Offer Predictions for BankUnited FY2026 Earnings

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BKU. Barclays dropped their price target on BankUnited from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BankUnited from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point lifted their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 118.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 37.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 868,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 236,174 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,410.66. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

