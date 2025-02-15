Analysts Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price at $95.72

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.72.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $82.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.96. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

