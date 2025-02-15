Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 174 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Adero Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price objective (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

