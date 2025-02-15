Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Textron alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $72.35 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.45.

View Our Latest Report on Textron

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.