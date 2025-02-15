Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 1,290.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:RELX opened at $51.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.90.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

