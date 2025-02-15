Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $328,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 190,705 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,762,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,091 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $88.07.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tapestry from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.