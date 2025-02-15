Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,739,000 after buying an additional 3,017,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,025,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,726,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,948,000 after buying an additional 719,741 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,665,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,787,000 after buying an additional 68,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,663,000 after buying an additional 341,614 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.49.

