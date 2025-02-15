Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Creative Planning grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $62.53 and a 12-month high of $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average of $71.12.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

