Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,565 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after acquiring an additional 90,645 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,599 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,725,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,298,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,832,000 after acquiring an additional 123,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,738,000 after acquiring an additional 79,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

NYSE:MGM opened at $39.82 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,991,070.46. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

