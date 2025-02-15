Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $176.00 to $166.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN opened at $165.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.35 and a 52-week high of $236.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.88.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.99) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

