Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 59,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 345.4% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.35. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 65.07% and a return on equity of 17.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.38%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

