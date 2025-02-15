AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.49. The firm has a market cap of $228.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

