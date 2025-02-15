Avaii Wealth Management LLC Purchases 806 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.8% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $228.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,848 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,639. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.