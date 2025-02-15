Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Position Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 141.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,091 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.33% of Avanos Medical worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,714 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

AVNS stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $760.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

