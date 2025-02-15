Barclays Boosts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $76.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Robinhood Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,861 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $745,581.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,834,531.64. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $5,028,524.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,024.28. This trade represents a 94.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,948,427 shares of company stock valued at $165,005,244. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 92,613 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 77.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 464,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 203,354 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

