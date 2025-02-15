Barrick Gold FY2025 EPS Increased by National Bank Financial

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOLD. UBS Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,163 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,659 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,085 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 42,973 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the gold and copper producer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

