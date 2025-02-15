B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 331,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 3,480.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 379,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 368,799 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 98,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BGS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

About B&G Foods

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.