Brokerages Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target at $133.13

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTDGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 over the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,670,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,015,035,000 after purchasing an additional 253,137 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,218,000 after buying an additional 1,720,650 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after buying an additional 2,013,047 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,280,000 after buying an additional 5,675,571 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,916,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,477,000 after acquiring an additional 198,822 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $80.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.22. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $73.68 and a 1 year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

