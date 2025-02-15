Brokerages Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target at $133.13

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.77.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 over the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,670,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,015,035,000 after purchasing an additional 253,137 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,218,000 after buying an additional 1,720,650 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after buying an additional 2,013,047 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,280,000 after buying an additional 5,675,571 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,916,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,477,000 after acquiring an additional 198,822 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $80.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.22. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $73.68 and a 1 year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.