Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 166.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cameco by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,639 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,227,000. Segra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,013,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,680,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,249,000 after acquiring an additional 839,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cameco by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,737,000 after acquiring an additional 664,828 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCJ opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

