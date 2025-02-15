Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $68.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $76.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,628.24. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $852,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,301.36. This trade represents a 26.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,489 shares of company stock worth $2,002,829 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 40,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

