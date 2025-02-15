Capital One Financial Comments on EPRT Q1 Earnings

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Guglielmo anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6,512.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.51%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

