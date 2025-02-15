Choreo LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 26,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 363.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6,861.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $64.61 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $82.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 807.56, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.82.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,862.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $229,066.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,047.60. The trade was a 62.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLG. Compass Point increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLG

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.