Choreo LLC Sells 183 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 261.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Synaptics by 113.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 75.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Synaptics by 20.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of SYNA opened at $72.07 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.16 and a 52-week high of $112.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $33,549.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,095.85. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Rizvi bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $248,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,614.50. The trade was a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

