CIBC Has Lowered Expectations for Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Price

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ventum Financial dropped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.67.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

CMG stock opened at C$8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$8.54 and a one year high of C$14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$689.85 million, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.45.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 19.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3055122 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Insiders sold 325,210 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,366 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Stories

