Citigroup Cuts 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $20.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.47% from the stock’s previous close.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partners downgraded 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

10x Genomics Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,092,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,308,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,750,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,582 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,778,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

