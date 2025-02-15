Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Civeo were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Civeo by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th.

Civeo Stock Performance

Shares of CVEO opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. Civeo Co. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Civeo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

