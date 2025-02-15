Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $229.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $176.02 and a one year high of $267.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total value of $73,624.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,503.04. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $224,987.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,507,703.26. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,477 shares of company stock worth $374,091 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

