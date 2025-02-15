CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNO. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $42.02.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $155,500.02. Following the sale, the executive now owns 631,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,698,781.96. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $168,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,328.96. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,962 shares of company stock valued at $380,717 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNO

About CNO Financial Group

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.