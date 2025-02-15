Coinbase Global’s (COIN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $330.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $358.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.17.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of COIN opened at $274.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $349.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.16. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 3.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 15,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.98, for a total transaction of $4,741,224.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,284,260.62. This represents a 43.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $2,566,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,082.83. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,798 shares of company stock valued at $114,707,944. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

