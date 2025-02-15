Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 81,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $185.23 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.03.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,259,266.02. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

