Contrasting Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) & Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA)

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rumble and Clikia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 2 1 0 2.33 Clikia 0 0 0 0 0.00

Rumble presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.53%. Given Rumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rumble is more favorable than Clikia.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $80.96 million 55.46 -$116.42 million ($0.63) -18.29 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Rumble and Clikia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Clikia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rumble.

Risk and Volatility

Rumble has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.2% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. 70.1% of Rumble shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble -152.81% -62.75% -50.56% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rumble beats Clikia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a platform where users can access free content and purchase subscriptions to support creators and access exclusive content in creator communities; Rumble Streaming Marketplace, a patent-pending application designed to enable a first-of-its-kind livestreaming and monetization service for creators; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

