Cormark Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Cormark lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.21. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.10.

SLF opened at C$78.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$84.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 92.19 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$64.38 and a one year high of C$88.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

