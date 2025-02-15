Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Coty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Coty by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

