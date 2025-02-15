DA Davidson Has Positive Forecast for FCNCA FY2025 Earnings

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $169.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $162.31. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $165.15 per share.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on FCNCA. Citigroup lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,323.50.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $2,141.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $1,475.85 and a one year high of $2,412.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,143.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,066.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,510,000 after acquiring an additional 103,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 172,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after purchasing an additional 75,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.