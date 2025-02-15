Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DELL. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.94.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE DELL opened at $114.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.49 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,564,106. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

