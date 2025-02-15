DoorDash FY2025 EPS Estimate Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoorDash in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DASH. Barclays upped their price objective on DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.45.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $213.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.46. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $214.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of -474.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 7,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $1,356,440.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,221 shares in the company, valued at $21,115,085.58. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total value of $3,616,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 925,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,307,894.26. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 932,426 shares of company stock worth $162,990,678 in the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 58.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after buying an additional 40,489 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 165,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 65.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 47.3% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

