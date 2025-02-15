Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,081.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 62.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 584.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

