Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 259,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 45.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 258,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 80,892 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 328,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 33.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 39,762 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

